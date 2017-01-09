Dave Roberts

Dave joined the society in 1988 with the Lexington, Kentucky, Chapter. He has sung in ten quartets winning four District Quartet Seniors Championships. He has served as President, Music Vice President, Membership Vice President, and Show Chairman for the Lexington Chapter and was selected as Barbershopper of the Year in 1995 and 1997.

He retired from IBM and Lexmark International as the IT Manager of Software Applications in 1998 and moved to the Tampa area in 1999. He joined the Tampa Chapter and served as the Vice President of Music and Performance for several years and currently serves as the President and Chapter Historian. He was selected as the BOTY for 2012.